Brokerages Set WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Price Target at $27.17

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.17.
WBTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $32,145,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth $10,352,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $114,000.
WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $25.66.
WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $320.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.
