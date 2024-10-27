Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) vs. Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Critical Analysis

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Urgent.ly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -9.00% -7.34% -4.09% Urgent.ly 44.78% N/A -91.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Urgent.ly shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $578.27 million 0.79 -$30.38 million ($1.12) -12.31 Urgent.ly $165.73 million 0.06 $74.73 million ($216.90) 0.00

This table compares Sohu.com and Urgent.ly”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Urgent.ly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urgent.ly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sohu.com and Urgent.ly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Urgent.ly has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.23%. Given Urgent.ly’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than Sohu.com.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates Focus (www.focus.cn), which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers interactive online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, it provides paid subscription and interactive broadcasting services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

