Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Receives C$3.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DML shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC set a C$3.25 price target on Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price objective on Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

DML stock opened at C$3.04 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.91 and a 1-year high of C$3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 million. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1,412.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

