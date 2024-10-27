United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 0.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $140.33 and last traded at $139.17. Approximately 1,214,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,203,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.35.

The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

