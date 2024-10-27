Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 4th (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, November 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 31st.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

TECS opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECS was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.