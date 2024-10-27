Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 4th

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, November 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 31st.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of YANG opened at $3.63 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $19.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 18.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 335,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 51,711 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 61.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,720,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 657,492 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 64.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 75,476 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

