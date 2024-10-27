Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $12.35. Tronox shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 234,420 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.63 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TROX. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 35.1% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

