Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.31. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 239,848 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60,918 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

