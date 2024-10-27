Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TVGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.31. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 239,848 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60,918 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 9.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

