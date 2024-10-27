Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $71.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Boyd Gaming traded as high as $70.07 and last traded at $68.72, with a volume of 197483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.31.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 14.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 223,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,849,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 187,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 103.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

