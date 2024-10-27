Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $205.00. The stock had previously closed at $165.13, but opened at $184.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Realty Trust shares last traded at $192.10, with a volume of 1,425,543 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.21.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,859,000 after buying an additional 146,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,222,000 after buying an additional 129,799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 678,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,498,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.70 and a 200 day moving average of $150.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

