Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $61.63, but opened at $64.73. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 878,135 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SKX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.