Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $24.03. Associated Banc shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 150,306 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $607.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $165,089.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,353.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $757,214. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Associated Banc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

