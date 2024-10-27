ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $260.49 and last traded at $255.34, with a volume of 428244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.05.

The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $3,646,963.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,290,296.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,151,142 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 196.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 182.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.83.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

