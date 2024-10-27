DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $173.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DoorDash traded as high as $154.57 and last traded at $154.13, with a volume of 149344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.19.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $4,754,030.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 963,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,528,281.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,710 shares of company stock valued at $54,472,120. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in DoorDash by 40.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $92,141,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 271,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,325,000 after purchasing an additional 75,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.48, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

