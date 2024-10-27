Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Capri traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 3741882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Capri by 13.7% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Capri by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

