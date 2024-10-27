Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Up 7.9% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 754 ($9.79) and last traded at GBX 736 ($9.56). Approximately 679,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 172,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 682 ($8.85).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 3.89 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,846.15%.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 685.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 642.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £614.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,933.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

In other news, insider Nigel Newton sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.26), for a total transaction of £416,235.14 ($540,424.75). 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.