Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Update

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the September 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS ACLLY opened at C$54.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.39. Accelleron Industries has a 52-week low of C$23.57 and a 52-week high of C$55.09.

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

