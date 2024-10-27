Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Update

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the September 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Accelleron Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACLLY opened at C$54.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.39. Accelleron Industries has a 52-week low of C$23.57 and a 52-week high of C$55.09.
Accelleron Industries Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accelleron Industries
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.