AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the September 30th total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AIA Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAGIY stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28.

AIA Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

