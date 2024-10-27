Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Expands By 43.6%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,444,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 5,184,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.7 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
ACGBF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.
About Agricultural Bank of China
