Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Expands By 43.6%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,444,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 5,184,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.7 days.

ACGBF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

