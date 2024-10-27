Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, an increase of 6,556.8% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €33.18 ($36.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €27.51 ($29.90) and a fifty-two week high of €34.94 ($37.97). The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.49.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of €24.06 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
