Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, an increase of 6,556.8% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €33.18 ($36.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €27.51 ($29.90) and a fifty-two week high of €34.94 ($37.97). The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of €24.06 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.4245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

