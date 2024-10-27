Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Drops By 36.0%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 268.0 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AFBOF opened at $11.11 on Friday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

About African Rainbow Minerals

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

