ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the September 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance

ADMT stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.