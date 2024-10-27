ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the September 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
ADMT stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Tronics Unlimited
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.