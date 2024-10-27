ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Up 58.4% in October

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,800 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the September 30th total of 2,184,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,035.8 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $17.01 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
