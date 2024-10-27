ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Up 58.4% in October

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,800 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the September 30th total of 2,184,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,035.8 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $17.01 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

