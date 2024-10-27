Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

