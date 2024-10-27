Masco (MAS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29. Masco has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

