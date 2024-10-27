Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Graphic Packaging has set its FY24 guidance at $2.65-2.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

