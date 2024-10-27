Commvault Systems (CVLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Commvault Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $134.22 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.72 and a fifty-two week high of $165.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.72.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,342.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

