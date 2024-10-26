Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.