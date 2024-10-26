DT Investment Partners LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 233.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $950.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $883.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $796.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $548.44 and a one year high of $979.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.