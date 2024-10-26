IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,250 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

