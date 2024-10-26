O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,200.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.88 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,195.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $895.88 and a 12-month high of $1,221.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,081.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

