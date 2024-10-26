DT Investment Partners LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 110.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GS opened at $512.60 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $540.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $500.21 and its 200-day moving average is $472.10. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

