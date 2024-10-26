West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.67.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $124.73 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. 3M’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.