Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

HD stock opened at $398.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.08 and a 200-day moving average of $359.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

