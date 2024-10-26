Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 3,544 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Home Depot by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

HD stock opened at $398.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

