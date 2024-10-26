Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8,947.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,184 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in CVS Health by 14.6% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 71,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Searle & CO. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 28,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in CVS Health by 187.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 79,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.