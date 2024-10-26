Brighton Jones LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Fiserv by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Fiserv by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 114,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,890 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FI opened at $199.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $204.50.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

