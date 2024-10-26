The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.7% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $398.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

