Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.83 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

