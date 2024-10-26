The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 367,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $141,025,000 after buying an additional 127,770 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $398.97 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.73. The stock has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.