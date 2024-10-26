Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.98. The stock has a market cap of $387.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.