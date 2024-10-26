Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $581.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.