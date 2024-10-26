E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

