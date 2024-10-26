Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $150.82 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $277.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

