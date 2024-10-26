Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.7% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $892.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $920.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $860.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

