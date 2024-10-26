Mason & Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 121.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

