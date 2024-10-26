Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $1.85 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $892.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $848.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $920.32 and a 200-day moving average of $860.96.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.