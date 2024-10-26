Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 12,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Chevron stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $277.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

