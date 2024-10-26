Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 78 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $892.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $848.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $920.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $860.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

