Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $892.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.27 billion, a PE ratio of 109.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $920.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $860.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

